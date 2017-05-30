Declared Maharashtra HSC Result 2017 Class 12th Board Exam Result; check on mahresult.nic.in, result.mkcl.org

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results of Class 12th exams at a press conference in Pune. This year’s total pass percentage is 89.50 which is about 2.9 per cent increase from last year’s percentage.

The students can also receive their scores through SMS. BSNL: MHHSC and send it to 57766 Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL: MHHSC and send it to 58888111 USSSD code. Airtel, Idea, Vodafone and Aircel – Dial USSD string *588# to get result by SMS.

Steps to check MSBSHSE HSC results 2017: Visit the official websites - mahresults.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, results.mkcl.org and examresults.net. On the homepage, click on HSC results 2017, enter the roll number and other details. Download and take a print out

This year, a total of 15,05,365 students have registered out of which , 8,48,929 are boys while 6,56,436 are girls, appearing from 9,143 junior colleges across the state. From Pune, as many as 2,42,628 students appeared. Meanwhile, across Maharashtra, of the total students.

