CSIR UGC NET 2017: Application process begins today at csirhrdg.res.in

CSIR UGC NET 2017: Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Examination Unit will open the application link for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2017 today. The last date to submit the application form is September 15.



CSIR UGC NET 2017: The authority will conduct the exam in December to test the eligibility of the aspirants for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) NET and for appointment of Lecturers (NET) in certain subject areas.



CSIR UGC NET 2017: The last date to submit the fee is September 15 and to apply is September 16. The hall tickets will be available for candidates to download in the first week of December.



