CISCE declares class 10th and 12th results 2017, know how to check scores

CISCE ICSE, ISC results 2017: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the class 10 and 12 board exam 2017 results. A total of 2,50,871 candidates are registered for the CISCE ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 examinations this year. About 1,76,327 candidates registered for ICSE boards this year.



CISCE ICSE, ISC results 2017: The ISC boards were conducted from March 1 starting with Physics Theory paper and ending with the Sociology paper on April 26, 2017. he ICSE boards were conducted from March 10 starting with English Language paper 1 and ending with the Environmental Science paper on April 21, 2017.



CISCE ICSE, ISC results 2017: The students can check the results at the official website – cisce.org. Check the next slide to know how to download.



Steps to download CISCE ICSE, ISC results 2017: – - Visit the official website for the board (cisce.org).

– Click on the ‘ICSE / ISC Results 2017’ section.

– Enter your UID, course and captcha.

– Download the result or click on the ‘Print Result’ button to get the print.

– Keep a copy of the results for further reference.



