CGBSE class 12th results 2017: Official site not working? See how to check results

CGBSE class 12th results 2017: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the results for the class 12 examinations on Thursday. Candidates who have been waiting for the results can now check them from the official site. (source: PTI)



CGBSE class 12th results 2017: Due to traffic, the official site is not working. Candidates who still wish to view the results can check the following sites



CGBSE class 12th results 2017: The results are available on indiaresults.com. Go to the site, click on the link to Chhattisgarh and enter your details through the links provided.



