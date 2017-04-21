Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 results declared at cgbse.net: Steps to download result

CGBSE 10th results 2017: Kedar Kashyap, Education Minister has released the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 10th result on April 21. Chetan Agrawal from Dhamtari district has topped the board exams by scoring 98.17 per cent. Chetan has scored 100 marks in English, 97 marks each in Hindi and Sanskrit, 96 marks in Maths and Science and 93 marks in Social Science. The second rank holder is from Vinita Patel from Bilaspur district. She has scored 97.67 per cent while the third position is bagged by Karan Sahu from Raipur.

READ Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE announces class 10th results

CGBSE 10th results 2017: As per the reports, nearly 4.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10th exams which were held between February 10 to March 2 at 2,085 test centres. In 2016, CGBSE released the Class 10th results on April 28.

READ Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE announces class 10th results

Last year, the exams were held from February 24 and ended on March 4. In 2016, the pass percentage was 55.32 per cent. A total of 4,03,762 students appeared for CGBSE 10th board examination this year, out of which 2,21,846 passed. The girls performed better than boys by scoring 55.75 per cent while boys were at 54.84 per cent.

READ Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE announces class 10th results