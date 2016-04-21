1 / 6

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the result of Class 12th examination on 21 April 2016. The CGBSE result 2016 is available on the official website of the Board at http://www.cgbse.net. About 2.5 lakh students have appeared for the Class 12th examination under Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) this year. The Board exams were started on February 23 and ended on March 14.

