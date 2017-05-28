Cbse.nic.in goes live with CBSE class 12th results 2017: How and where to check the results

CBSE Class 12th results 2017 is out now. Keep your roll number handy to view the results on the official website.

READ CBSE 12th results 2017 LIVE updates: Check your Class XII result at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE class 12 results 2017: Central Board of Secondary Education has declared Class 12 results today May 28, 2017. A total of 19,85,397 students from Classes 10 and 12 have registered for the exam out of which 10,98,891 are from Class 12. Here's how to check your results.

CBSE class 12 results 2017: The students can download the results by logging onto the following website.

The final results are available at cbse.nic.in, cbseresutls.nic.in and results.nic.in

