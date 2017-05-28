CBSE topper Raksha Gopal scored 99.6%, wants to pursue Political Science from Delhi University

Raksha Gopal from Delhi's suburban Noida has topped the Class 12 CBSE exams, the results of which were declared on May 28 morning.

READ CBSE 12th results 2017 LIVE updates: Topper Raksha Gopal scored 99.6 per cent, Prakash Javadekar congratulates the toppers

Raksha Gopal is a student Amity International School from Noida and has secured 99.6 per cent marks. She is an Arts stream student.

READ CBSE 12th results 2017 LIVE updates: Topper Raksha Gopal scored 99.6 per cent, Prakash Javadekar congratulates the toppers

The topper scored 100 marks in English, Political Science and Economics. In History and Psychology, she scored 99 marks each.

READ CBSE 12th results 2017 LIVE updates: Topper Raksha Gopal scored 99.6 per cent, Prakash Javadekar congratulates the toppers

Raksha Gopal wants to study Political Science from Delhi University. She'll decide what she wish to do in life while pursuing her graduation.

READ CBSE 12th results 2017 LIVE updates: Topper Raksha Gopal scored 99.6 per cent, Prakash Javadekar congratulates the toppers

Prakash Javadekar said he was happy that toppers came from arts, science and commerce streams, and added that one topper aspires to become an economist, another an IAS officer whereas two others aim to pursue engineering and political science.

READ CBSE 12th results 2017 LIVE updates: Topper Raksha Gopal scored 99.6 per cent, Prakash Javadekar congratulates the toppers