CBSE 12th compartment results 2017 released, here’s how to download

CBSE 12th compartment results 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of class 12 compartment or improvement examinations this week at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The exam was held from July 17 onwards for those students who had failed to clear a subject during the board exams that were held in March.



CBSE 12th compartment results 2017: Earlier, in a notification released by the CBSE, they have said, “The result of the examination is likely to be declared in the second week of August, 2017.This is only a Probable date for declaration of result. No enquiries about the actual date of declaration of result will be attended to.”



Steps to download CBSE 12th compartment results 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the CBSE Class 12th result 2017.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number and security code in the fields provided and submit the information.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference



