Aryan Avasthi from, Pune cleared his Class 10 CBSE exam with a score of 73.6 per cent. He has Asperger syndrome — an autism spectrum disorder. After the results were announced his parents struggled to find the words to express their happiness. For Aryan, who is his entire academic life has been a struggle, as the developmental disorder affects his ability to socialise effectively and communicate.



