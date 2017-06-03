CBSE 10th results 2017: Cake holi, taking selfies, here’s how students celebrate

CBSE 10th result 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for the Class 10th board exams of 2017 for which more than 16 lakh students have appeared. Of those who gave the papers 7,81,463 students appeared in CBSE’s school-based exam and 8,86,506 students took the board-based exam.



Steps to download CBSE 10th result 2017: Step 1: Go to the official websites.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the CBSE Class 10th result 2017 results of 2017.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number and security code in the fields provided and submit the information.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.



Students splashed marigold on each other after the result announcement..



Students take selfie with their teacher after the result was declared.



Many celebrated by cutting cakes and rubbing it over their friends' faces.



CBSE 10th result 2017: CBSE has already declared the Class 12th results on Sunday, May 28 morning. This year, there was a lot of debate over marks moderation which is why both Class 12th and Class 10th results have got delayed.



