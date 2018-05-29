2 / 6

The first rank has been shared by Prakhar Mittal from Gurugram, Rimzhim Agrawal from Bijnor, Nandni Garg from Shamli and Sreelakshmi G from Cochin who scored 499 marks out of 500. A total of 16,24,682 students had appeared for the exam out of which a total of 14,08,594 have passed.

