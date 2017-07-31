CAT 2017: Apply from August 9, here’s 5 things you need to know

CAT 2017: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow had on Sunday released the official notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017. It announced that the exam will be conducted on November 26 this year for admission to various management schools across the country. The last day to apply for the same is September 20.



CAT 2017: The exam will be conducted in test centres spread across approximately 140 Test Cities. A maximum of four test centres can be selected in order of preference.



CAT 2017: The duration of the test will be 180 minutes. There will be three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. Candidates will be allotted exactly 60 minutes for answering questions in each section and they cannot switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section. (source: iimb.ac.in)



CAT 2017: The tutorial to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website from October 18, 2017. Admit card will be available for download from October 18 to November 26, 2017.



