BTET results 2017 declared by BSEB, only 20 per cent pass exam

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has published the results of the state Teacher Eligibility Test (Bihar TET) 2017 at bsebonline.net and biharboard.ac.in. The Board had conducted the online exam on Sunday, July 23. Nearly 2.5 lakh candidates appeared of which, 7038 have qualified.

To check your result, keep your roll number handy. Go to the official website - bsebonline.net. Click on the result link and enter the details. Check result.

As per reports, total pass percentage stands at 17.84. Results of 11351 candidates was cancelled as they used whitener in their test paper. Out of 43794 aspirants who appeared for the exam, 7038 passed.

