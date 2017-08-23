BSEB 10th compartmental result 2017 declared at biharboard.ac.in, know how to download

BSEB 10th compartmental result 2017: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has declared the matriculation class 10 compartment exam results 2017. The exams were conducted from July 21 to July 31, 2017 and the pass percentage stood at 64.53 per cent.



BSEB 10th compartmental result 2017: A total of 2,34,244 students appeared for the paper among whom were 94,665 male and 1,38,688 female candidates. The Board also conducted a special exam in which 1389 students appeared.



BSEB 10th compartmental result 2017: Overall, 1,49,703 students passed the exams and 410 special exam students (29.73 per cent of those who appeared) passed the papers.



