Bollywood actors as students: Where and what they studied

Shahrukh Khan went to a Christian boys' school called St Columbus School in New Delhi. Once he graduated, he completed his Bachelors in Economics from Hansraj College, University of Delhi. He then, pursued masters in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia, which he dropped out of to pursue his career in acting. (Express photo)

Amitabh Bachchan is an alumni of the Boys' High School & College in Allahabad. After he graduated, he went to Sherwood College in Nainital and Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi to pursue double major in Science and Arts. (Express photo)

Salman Khan was a pass out of the Scindia School- which figures among India's most expensive schools- and St. Stanislaus High School. Both are boys boarding schools. After graduating, he went to St Xavier's college in Mumbai, but dropped out to go into acting. (Express photo)

John Abraham is an alumni of the Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai. After he finished his schooling, he went on to study Bachelor's in Economics from the Jai Hind College in Mumbai and then got his MBA from the Mumbai Education Trust. (source: Facebook)

Vidya Balan had done her schooling from St. Anthony Girls' High School in Mumbai. Once she graduated, she went to pursue Bachelor's in Sociology from St. Xavier's College, in Mumbai. She now holds a Master's degree in sociology from the University of Mumbai. (Express photo)

Priyanka Chopra did her schooling from La Martinière College in Lucknow and St. Maria Goretti College in Bareilly. She completed her schooling from Army Public School, Bareilly, before heading into the world of modelling and cinema. (source: Reuters)

Aamir Khan was a student at St. Anne's High School, Bandra and later studied in Bombay Scottish School, Mahim until 1981. After school, he attended the Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, University of Mumbai. (Express photo)