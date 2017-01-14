Latest News

Board exams 2017: Dates you need to watch out for

Updated on January 14, 2017 5:48 pm
    With the academic year quickly heading to a close, here are a few final examinations you should look out for. (Express photo)

    Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the revised schedule for the Class 12 (ISC) and Class 10 (ICSE) 2017 examination. The ISC exams will begin on January 30, 2017, while the ICSE exams will start on March 10, 2017.

    Read full story CISCE announces revised dates

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the exams for Class 10 and 12 from March 9. (Express photo)

    Read full story CBSE exams 2017 postponed to March 9 due to elections

    The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the exam dates for IInd PUC Examination that is scheduled to begin from March 9, 2017. (Express photo)

    Read full story Karnataka IInd PUC 2017 exam: Datesheet out, check here

    The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) issued a new time table for students appearing for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC). The students will now have a break between science II, history-civics and geography-economics papers scheduled from March 20 to 22. (Express photo)

    Read full story Maharashtra State Board exam schedule changed

