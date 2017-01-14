Board exams 2017: Dates you need to watch out for

With the academic year quickly heading to a close, here are a few final examinations you should look out for. (Express photo)

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the revised schedule for the Class 12 (ISC) and Class 10 (ICSE) 2017 examination. The ISC exams will begin on January 30, 2017, while the ICSE exams will start on March 10, 2017.



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the exams for Class 10 and 12 from March 9. (Express photo)



The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the exam dates for IInd PUC Examination that is scheduled to begin from March 9, 2017. (Express photo)



