Bihar Board 10th result out, students celebrate with flower, colours and cakes

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) declared the results for the class 10 board exam results today. The overall pass percentage is 50.12.

Students can check the official website (biharboard.ac.in and indiaresults.com).

Prem Kumar of Lakhi Sarai govt school has topped with 93 per cent marks. He has secured 465 out of 500 marks.