Bihar Board 10th result out, students celebrate with flower, colours and cakes

Published on June 22, 2017 3:31 pm
    The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) declared the results for the class 10 board exam results today. The overall pass percentage is 50.12. READ here | http://bit.ly/2twGhvT

    Students can check the official website (biharboard.ac.in and indiaresults.com). READ here | http://bit.ly/2twGhvT

    Prem Kumar of Lakhi Sarai govt school has topped with 93 per cent marks. He has secured 465 out of 500 marks. READ here | http://bit.ly/2twGhvT

    The Bihar Board is extra vigilant in publishing the class 10 results as class 12 results have been facing controversy ever since it is released. The toppers scam, exposed last year, has already damaged the image of Bihar’s education. READ here | http://bit.ly/2twGhvT

