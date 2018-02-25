The hall tickets for Andhra Pradesh first and second year intermediate vocational courses examinations have been released at the official website — bieap.gov.in.
READBIEAP hall tickets
2 / 4
Log on to the official website - bieap.gov.in. Click on the link for hall ticket. In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit. Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
READBIEAP hall tickets
3 / 4
The exams for the first year will begin from February 28 and for the second year from March 2.
READBIEAP hall tickets
4 / 4
Candidates need to carefully check the exam centre and details written on the hall ticket in advance. Students have to reach the examination hall by 8:30 am and the reporting time has been fixed at 8:45 am.
READBIEAP hall tickets