Assam SEBA declares HSLC/AHM compartment results 2017: Check result online at sebaonline.org and result.seba.co.in

SEBA has declared the results of HSLC/AHM 2017 compartment examination results today at result.seba.co.in and sebaonline.org. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) had conducted the from July 27 till July 31. The compartment exam is held for students who failed in a subject in the annual examination.

SEBA has said that the officials will send the pass certificates and original marksheets to the examination centre on or before August 22.

The annual Class 10 exams were held from February 17 to March 10, 2017. This year, as many as 3.91 lakh students appeared for the Assam HSLC exams.

