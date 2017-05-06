Andhra Pradesh SSC results announced: Steps to view 2017 class 10th results

AP SSC class 10th results 2017: The Directorate of Government Examinations of Andhra Pradesh has declared the results for the class 10 Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) 2017 board examinations at 3 pm today. The SSC examinations were conducted in the state from March 26 to April 16, 2017. Students appeared for at least three language and three non-language papers.



AP SSC class 10th results 2017: Students will be awarded grades and grade points on the basis of their scores and will need to score at least 35 marks out of 100 in each subject to pass, but have to score a minimum of 20 to pass the second language paper. The grades range from A1 to E while the minimum grade point begins at 3 all the way up to 10.



Steps to download the results for AP SSC 10th results 2017:

– Go to the official website for the SSC Board (bse.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the notification for the SCC exam results.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.



AP SSC class 10th results 2017: About 7 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC examinations.



AP SSC class 10th results 2017: Last year, the results were declared on May 10 when 6,57,595 students appeared.



