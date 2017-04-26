BSE Odisha class 10 results declared, know how to check HSC results 2017

10th results 2017: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has declared the HSC/ class 10th examination 2017 results on April 26. Over 6 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of which, 4,85,989 students have passed the Class 10th examination this year. The overall pass percentage is 85.28 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys with as many as 2,55,051 passed the examination while 2,47,948 boys have passed this year.

10th results 2017: To download the BSE Odisha Class 10th results 2017 online, the students need to visit the official websites — bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Click on Matric results link. Enter yoru roll number and other details in the box provided in the page. Your marks will appear. Download and take a print out

10th results 2017: To get results through SMS type OR10 and send to 5676750 e.g. OR10 001AA001 send to 5676750.

