Here are the top four richest people in the World for July 2017

Published on July 27, 2017 9:44 pm
    Jeffrey Preston Bezos is the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Amazon.com. He has overtaken Bill Gates and is now the richest person in the world, with a fortune topping $90 billion for the first time ever.

    Bill Gates is the world's second richest entrepreneur and co-founder of Microsoft Corporation. He along with his wife has created the charitable trust Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

    Warren Buffett is the Chairman & CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, an American multinational headquartered in Omaha, US. He was ranked the richest person in Forbes' list of 400 richest entrepreneur in 1982.

    Mark Elliot Zuckerberg is the co-founder, chairman and CEO of social networking site, Facebook. On May 2017, his net worth was estimated to be around US $63.3 billion.

