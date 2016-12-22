Latest News

Constitution bench to take call on validity of demonetisation move

Constitution bench to take call on validity of demonetisation move

Three-judge bench says won’t interfere with govt policy

Top News Stories 

Dangal movie review

Dangal movie review

Updated 8 hours ago
NIA arrests fake currency racket mastermind deported from Saudi Arabia

NIA arrests fake currency racket mastermind deported from Saudi Arabia

Updated 1 hour ago
Climate change: For the first time in 37 years, snow in the Sahara

Climate change: For the first time in 37 years, snow in the Sahara

Updated 17 mins ago
Bihar results show signs of clean-up after toppers scam

Bihar results show signs of clean-up after toppers scam

Updated 22 mins ago
Arnab Goswami believes 'Republic' will change the perspective of journalism

Arnab Goswami believes 'Republic' will change the perspective of journalism

Updated 2 hours ago
Casinos in Goa: Political logic in open-and-shut case

Casinos in Goa: Political logic in open-and-shut case

Updated 5 mins ago
AIADMK's pick of no-nonsense Girija Vaidhyanathan as Chief Secretary surprises many
Beyond the News

AIADMK's pick of no-nonsense Girija Vaidhyanathan as Chief Secretary surprises many

Updated 8 hours ago
Najeeb Jung resigns: All you need to know about the outgoing Lieutenant Governor

Najeeb Jung resigns: All you need to know about the outgoing Lieutenant Governor

Updated 3 hours ago
War in Syria and Iraq worsens global refugee crisis in 2016

War in Syria and Iraq worsens global refugee crisis in 2016

Updated 6 hours ago

Highlights 

Photo Gallery

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s first photo with son Taimur is going viral
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s first photo with son Taimur is going viral
Videos
 

Entertainment

Dangal movie review

Dangal movie review

Dangal movie review: Dangal has real meaning but its message doesn't overwhelm. Aamir Khan knows exactly when to ratchet it up and when to let go. The first-timers shine and fight for real. Sakshi Tanwar is familiar enough and yet new enough.
Rishi Kapoor slams haters for trolling Kareena Kapoor's baby, Taimur
Rishi Kapoor slams haters for trolling Kareena Kapoor's baby, Taimur
Dangal: Will Aamir Khan film end box office drought, become his biggest hit?
Dangal: Will Aamir Khan film end box office drought, become his biggest hit?
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's first official photo with baby Taimur is out and we're in love. See pics
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's first official photo with baby Taimur is out and we're in love. See pics
Shah Rukh Khan: None of my performances has deserved a National Award
Sunil Grover write to PM Narendra Modi, wants to interview Dawood Ibrahim
Hrithik's Kaabil: Here's what Sussanne has to say
Sunny Leone on SRK, Laila Main Laila
Omar Abdullah has the best response on Kareena's baby name
Dangal
  • 3
Rogue One A Star Wars Story
  • 3
Wajah Tum Ho
  • 0.5
Befikre
  • 1.5

Sports

Double delight for R Ashwin at ICC Annual Awards

Double delight for R Ashwin at ICC Annual Awards

Ashwin became the third Indian to win both the ICC Cricketer and Test cricketer of the year in same year.
Kohli captain of ICC ODI team, ignored from Test side
Kohli captain of ICC ODI team, ignored from Test side
'At Rio Olympics we were treated like naukars'
'At Rio Olympics we were treated like naukars'
India bag bronze in Women's U-18 Asia Cup hockey
India bag bronze in Women's U-18 Asia Cup hockey
Bhupathi will have a hard act to follow: Anand Amritraj
Next aim is to become No. 1: PV Sindhu
Lloris signs deal to stay at Spurs until 2022
Crystal Palace sack Pardew after miserable 2016
Conte confronted with team selection issues

technology

Here is how to get Rs 2,000 home delivered via Snapdeal
Here is how to get Rs 2,000 home delivered via Snapdeal

Snapdeal will now deliver cash up to Rs 2,000 to customers with its Cash@Home service

Airtel launches highspeed V-Fiber broadband in Mumbai promising 100Mbps speeds
Airtel launches highspeed V-Fiber broadband in Mumbai promising 100Mbps speeds
Facebook's 'Find Wi-Fi' feature will show free public WiFi hotspots nearby
Facebook's 'Find Wi-Fi' feature will show free public WiFi hotspots nearby
LG K3, K4, K8, K10 and Stylus 3 announced ahead of CES 2017
LG K3, K4, K8, K10 and Stylus 3 announced ahead of CES 2017

Metros & More

  • Delhi
  • Mumbai
  • Kolkata
  • Pune
  • Chandigarh
  • Ahmedabad

WORLD                    

Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door-media
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door-media

The media did not name their source for the report about 24-year-old Anis Amri's fingerprints and police declined to comment.

Iraq: Car bomb kills at least 23 in east Mosul market, IS claims responsibility
Iraq: Car bomb kills at least 23 in east Mosul market, IS claims responsibility
War in Syria and Iraq worsens global refugee crisis in 2016
War in Syria and Iraq worsens global refugee crisis in 2016
Russia's military is stronger than anyone's: Vladimir Putin
Russia's military is stronger than anyone's: Vladimir Putin

Business

Demonetisation: RBI reverses order asking banks to question depositors
Demonetisation: RBI reverses order asking banks to question depositors

Govt which issued order passes the buck to Reserve Bank after customers protest.

Former BCCI chairman N Srinivasan resigns from UBHL board
Former BCCI chairman N Srinivasan resigns from UBHL board
Monetary Policy Committee meet: Note withdrawal to impact industrial activity in short term
Monetary Policy Committee meet: Note withdrawal to impact industrial activity in short term
Union Cabinet okays ordinance to push digital, cheque modes
Union Cabinet okays ordinance to push digital, cheque modes

Cities

Delhi: 53 trains running late, 13 cancelled due to fog
Delhi: 53 trains running late, 13 cancelled due to fog

According to weather reports, the cold wave is likely to intensify in the coming days.

Delhi: Asked to move their car, three people assault constable in CP
Delhi: Asked to move their car, three people assault constable in CP
Mumbai: You no longer need to use baggage tags at airport starting today
Mumbai: You no longer need to use baggage tags at airport starting today
Madan Tamang murder case: Calcutta High Court grants Gurung, 22 others anticipatory bail
Madan Tamang murder case: Calcutta High Court grants Gurung, 22 others anticipatory bail

Recommended

After dramatic win to end series, Virat Kohli: ‘Just the beginning’
After dramatic win to end series, Virat Kohli: ‘Just the beginning’

India had just delivered the knockout blow to the English in Chennai after having already left them flat on the mat before getting here.

IE Top 100
District Zero

Opinion & Editorials 

US election changed global financial calculations
US election changed global financial calculations
Jahangir Aziz

Players like Virat Kohli, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, redefine ‘Test vs T20’ debate
Players like Virat Kohli, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, redefine ‘Test vs T20’ debate
Sandeep Dwivedi

Not achhe din for govt. Or former cricketers turned commentators
Not achhe din for govt. Or former cricketers turned commentators
Shailaja Bajpai

The current crisis in Manipur must trouble us all
The current crisis in Manipur must trouble us all
Pradip Phanjoubam

Explained

In Norwegian law, separating state care for kids from ‘kidnapping’ them
In Norwegian law, separating state care for kids from ‘kidnapping’ them
Casinos in Goa: Political logic in open-and-shut case
Casinos in Goa: Political logic in open-and-shut case

Blog of the day

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Befikre: What the latest Bollywood fare misses about ‘modern love’
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Befikre: What the latest Bollywood fare misses about ‘modern love’

lifestyle

Hot Christmas 2016 fashion trends: Velvet dresses to reindeer buns and snowflake nail art
Hot Christmas 2016 fashion trends: Velvet dresses to reindeer buns and snowflake nail art
Will these QR code stickers help elderly dementia patients?
Will these QR code stickers help elderly dementia patients?
Priyanka Chopra or Anushka Sharma: Who 'suit up' better?
Priyanka Chopra or Anushka Sharma: Who 'suit up' better?

Most Popular

Trending

Virat Kohli's exclusion from ICC Test Team of the Year has set guns blazing on Twitter!
Virat Kohli's exclusion from ICC Test Team of the Year has set guns blazing on Twitter!
Rahul Gandhi posts Ghalib's shayari for Narendra Modi; Twitterati rhymes along
Rahul Gandhi posts Ghalib's shayari for Narendra Modi; Twitterati rhymes along

Business as usual by E.P Unny

Business as usual by E.P Unny 2016

Horoscope: By Peter Vidal

Today ( 22 Dec )This Week ( 18 Dec - 24 Dec )
pisces

PISCES It’s time to consider your financial situation once again. It looks extremely likely that you’ll strike a deal which will prove to be highly profitable. It’s an excellent time to seek out bargains. What’s more, a similar… read more

  • ARIES
  • CAPRICORN
  • AQUARIUS
  • PISCES
  • TAURUS
  • GEMINI
  • CANCER
  • LEO
  • VIRGO
  • LIBRA
  • SCORPIO
  • SAGITTARIUS