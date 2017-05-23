Latest News

Former James Bond star Sir Roger Moore dead at 89

Controversial Godman Chandraswami, allegedly involved in Rajiv Gandhi assassination, dies at 66

J-K: Encounter breaks out in Pulwama, militants reportedly trapped in security cordon

Manchester Arena blast: ICC to ensure robust safety and security plan for Champions Trophy 2017

Nawaz Sharif gets the royal ignore at Saudi summit attended by Trump: Pakistan media

Assam education is in search of a Hindutva narrative

Healthy signs on vaccination and mental health, warning signals on tobacco and health cover

Sir Roger Moore dies at 89; Twitterati mourn death of the James Bond actor

Explosions strike Syria's Damascus and Homs, 4 killed

Baahubali 2 vs Dangal box office: SS Rajamouli film to release in China, can it beat Aamir Khan’s record?
Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor mistaken for Deepika Padukone by foreign media. When will this ever end?

Cannes 2017: A popular American stock photo agency mistook Sonam Kapoor for Deepika Padukone. Clearly, this is not the first time that international media has made such a goof-up.
Watch: Aaradhya is wide-eyed as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan preps for red carpet at Cannes 2017
Ranveer Singh's naked picture is breaking the internet. Deepika Padukone got involved in it too
Former James Bond star Sir Roger Moore dead at 89
ICC to ensure robust safety and security plan for CT

The Champions Trophy is set to begin from June 1.
Would have approached 2003 WC final differently: Sachin
'Zak would be the best option for Indian bowling coach'
BCCI raises security concerns after Manchester attack
Microsoft announces new Surface Pro laptop, Surface Pen; HoloLens comes to China
Microsoft's new Surface Pro laptop is claimed to offer 50 per cent more battery life than Surface Pro 4 and 35 per cent more than an iPad Pro.

Nokia 3310 lookalikes Darago 3310, Micromax X1i (2017) are already here
Xiaomi Redmi 4 first sale: Over 2.5 lakh units sold in 8 minutes
Google Android O beta is here: Here's how to install on your Pixel, Nexus phone
Manchester bombing: Islamic State claims responsibility for terror attack
In one of the deadliest terror attack in the United Kingdom since 2005, a suicide bomber blew himself up as thousands of fans were exiting US star Ariana Grande's pop concert in Manchester, killing 22 people.

Manchester Arena attack: First victim identified as 18-year-old college student
Explosions strike Syria's Damascus and Homs, 4 killed
Deadliest month for Syrian civilians in US-led strikes: Monitor
Sir Roger Moore dies at 89; Twitterati mourn death of the James Bond actor
Sir Roger Moore was one of the most popular actors to play the role of James Bond.

Swara Bhaskar's tweets on Paresh Rawal stir fresh controversy on Twitter, Facebook
WATCH: Dog crashes live show and scares the news anchor; check out her hilarious reaction
Pune woman shares harrowing experience with Uber driver on Facebook; driver suspended
Sensex down 85 points in early trade on profit booking
Shares of healthcare, power, realty, PSU, consumer durables, oil&gas and metal were trading in the negative zone, with losses of up to 2.40 per cent.

RBI outlines action plan to implement ordinance to tackle bad loans
Anti-profiteering under GST: Rules in the works to check unfair pricing before rollout
Potential threat: Flokibot, malware for PoS devices
Delhi: 53 trains running late, 13 cancelled due to fog
According to weather reports, the cold wave is likely to intensify in the coming days.

Delhi: Asked to move their car, three people assault constable in CP
Mumbai: You no longer need to use baggage tags at airport starting today
Madan Tamang murder case: Calcutta High Court grants Gurung, 22 others anticipatory bail
CBSE's marks moderation policy 'unfair', says Delhi High Court
The petition, moved by a parent and a lawyer, has said that the policy was changed by way of a notification after the exams for the year were held and hence would have a drastic impact on the students.

Mumbai University Convocation Hall: Facility rented out to organisations, individuals, says response under RTI
Grandfather of three joins Delhi University aspirants for English (hons) seat
NEET 2017: Madras HC issues notice to CBSE on plea to cancel NEET
NEET 2017
Parched: Delhi doesn't have enough water for its ever-growing needs
The AAP government has maintained that it will, unlike the previous Congress government, not privatise water supply.

By re-electing Hassan Rouhani, Iranians have chosen not just a president, but the way forward
Ramin Jahanbegloo

Gandhi's idea of trusteeship needs to be revisited in times of growing inequality
Shaibal Gupta

Screen popularity may not be sufficient for Rajinikanth
Amrith Lal

PM must deal with changes in great power dynamics, border troubles and backlash in the West against immigration
C. Raja Mohan

A short history of the relationship: China-Pakistan, bhai-bhai
How seed vault in deep Arctic had a run-in with climate change
Assam education is in search of a Hindutva narrative
Can't get over Devasena from Baahubali 2? Style yourself like Anushka Shetty
Loved Sonam Kapoor's looks at Cannes 2017? Here's how you can replicate it
Cannes 2017: Kendall Jenner glamourised this summer staple on the red carpet like a pro
Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor dazzles in a shimmery gold Elie Saab number, see pics
Business as usual by E.P Unny

