Narendra Modi diktat paying off: Infrastructure projects on a roll

Updated 48 mins ago
The Sachin inspired smartphone packs a punch; just like the Little Master!
Updated 6 days ago
Tamil Nadu: Teen hacked to death, decapitated head thrown into police premises

Updated 25 mins ago
Rail connectivity for Char Dham pilgrims soon

Updated 1 hour ago
19th anniversary of Pokhran nuclear test: PM Modi hails Atal Bihari Vajpayee's courage

Updated 2 hours ago
AAP steps up anti-EVM protest, blocks road outside Election Commission office

Updated 1 hour ago
Yes, have been spoken to: Gopalkrishna Gandhi on Opposition hunt for President

Updated 4 hours ago
Naseemuddin Siddiqui, BSP leader who enjoyed Mayawati’s trust for decades

Updated 6 hours ago
Meet face behind Dalit anger and violence in Saharanpur: a 30-year-old local lawyer

Updated 7 hours ago

As Justin Bieber is hogging headlines, here’s what is happening in B-Town
Justin Bieber concert damned as 'waste of time' by Sonali Bendre. Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover will agree

Sonali Bendre attended the Justin Bieber concert with her kids. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover left the concert venue within five minutes of arriving.
Baahubali 2: Not Prabhas, this man was the highest paid. Here's a break-up of the fees of its cast and it will shock you
Vivegam teaser: Ajith debuts new avatar, sends records toppling. Watch video
Is Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas? Jimmy Kimmel is very, very sure it is true, watch video
Aamir Khan's Dangal is number one at China box office, trumps Guardians of Galaxy Vol 2
Justin Bieber India concert: Sorry singer enthralls India
Did Ranbir Kapoor go bride-hunting to London with mom Neetu Kapoor?
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan legally divorced a day after attending Justin Bieber concert together
Baahubali 2 box office collection day 13: Rs 1200-mark breached
Comrade in America - CIA
  • 1.5
Mantostaan
  • 2
Bahubali 2
  • 2
Sonata
  • 2

IPL 2017 Preview: KXIP face MI in do or die battle

KXIP's Shaun Marsh has scored more runs against MI than against any other IPL team
We want to win our remaining games: Zaheer
The plan was to bowl on wickets: Kishan
Guard of honor for Younis as Pak score 169/2 on Day 1
Mbappe's goal past Juventus in vain
Benitez gets assurances, set to lead Newcastle
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: 5 talking points
Ireland coach Bracewell faces NZ in Tri-Series
'Athletes at forefront of LA 2024 plan'

Xiaomi’s first Mi Home Store comes to Bengaluru, plans 100 more in two years
Xiaomi’s Managing Director for India, Manu Kumar Jain, said the next set of Mi Homes will open Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Microsoft Build 2017 highlights: Windows 10 hits 500 million devices, Cortana gets smarter
Micromax Canvas 2 (2017) launched with Android Nougat, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Xiaomi Redmi 4A sale for Amazon Prime members at 3PM today: Idea 28GB free data and more offers
Xiaomi Redmi 4A sale for Amazon Prime members at 3PM today: Idea 28GB free data and more offers

Municipal Corporation plans to grade community centres in Chandigarh
The community centres, including the new ones to be constructed with the best facilities like a sound-proof hall, gyms and air-conditioned rooms, would be put in the first category.

Fraud on senior citizen: Prime accused involved in six cases of cheating, say Police
Chandigarh administration not Pakistan administration: HC
Chandigarh: A ‘dark’ approach to heritage
Chandigarh: A ‘dark’ approach to heritage

Eight dead, twenty injured after quake measuring 5.4 magnitude hits far western China  
The US Geological Survey said the 5.4-magnitude quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) at 5:58 a.m. Thursday (2158 GMT Wednesday).

Toll in Venezuela's violent protests rises to 39
UN experts condemn brutal murder of journalist in Maldives
Mexico presses Donald Trump to uphold NAFTA for good of both nations
Mexico presses Donald Trump to uphold NAFTA for good of both nations

Justin Bieber's 'bad lip sync' at Mumbai concert has left Twitterati fuming
From digs at his demands before coming to India, the ticket prices, to jibes on the posh venue that is Navi Mumbai — Netizens, especially those on Twitter had a field day.

WATCH: This Afreen Afreen and Closer mash-up cover will leave you spellbound
WATCH: This kid singing Justin Bieber's Baby will surely make your day
WATCH: This Indian wedding had a 'jaimala fight' and it's hilarious!
WATCH: This Indian wedding had a 'jaimala fight' and it's hilarious!

Sensex scales another peak of 30,346.69, Nifty at 9,450.65
The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 43.35 points, or 0.46 per cent, to quote at a life-time high of 9,450.65.

Rupee recoups 14 paise in early trade
Market ends at all-time high on normal monsoon forecast
From $651 mn to $2.5 bn in a year: 3-fold surge in spending by Indians on foreign travel
From $651 mn to $2.5 bn in a year: 3-fold surge in spending by Indians on foreign travel

Delhi: 53 trains running late, 13 cancelled due to fog
According to weather reports, the cold wave is likely to intensify in the coming days.

Delhi: Asked to move their car, three people assault constable in CP
Mumbai: You no longer need to use baggage tags at airport starting today
Madan Tamang murder case: Calcutta High Court grants Gurung, 22 others anticipatory bail
Madan Tamang murder case: Calcutta High Court grants Gurung, 22 others anticipatory bail

Karnataka II PUC results to be released today at 3 pm
PUC results 2017: A total of 6,84,247 students appeared for the exam

Bihar Board to grant full marks for wrong class 10 answer key
CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2017 declaration date not decided yet
NEET 2017: Experts to clarify incorrect, ambiguous questions, says CBSE
NEET 2017: Experts to clarify incorrect, ambiguous questions, says CBSE

Meet face behind Dalit anger and violence in Saharanpur: a 30-year-old local lawyer
According to Chandrashekhar, the Bheem Army is a “platform where we give direction to our young blood and make them aware”.

PM Modi’s second visit to Sri Lanka must help restore deeper cultural connect between the nations
C. Raja Mohan

On the run: But with Republic TV, only the Opposition is being chased
Shailaja Bajpai

Nikahnamas that bar triple talaq could work much better than making the practice illegal
Faizan Mustafa

Look at the facts of demonetisation, not politics: It is clear that it achieved next to nothing
Kaushik Basu

Hope at The Hague, and many obstacles as well
Of 142 ‘IS-linked Indians’, 96 held, questioned, or killed, says study
Of 142 ‘IS-linked Indians’, 96 held, questioned, or killed, says study

The death of Lt Ummer Fayaz is more than a trauma
Fighting addiction at a Thai monastery
The Internet is swearing by this method of blackhead removal, but it's not for the faint-hearted
Justin Bieber India concert: What Bollywood celebs wore to groove
Priyanka Chopra turns cover girl for six international magazine covers
Priyanka Chopra turns cover girl for six international magazine covers

Business as usual by E.P Unny

Horoscope: By Peter Vidal

Today ( 11 May )This Week ( 07 May - 13 May )
pisces

PISCES This is a splendid moment for a spot of extravagance. It doesn’t matter if you’re spending a tiny sum or a large pile. What’s important is that you generate a feeling of well-being and prosperity, and spread… read more

  • ARIES
  • CAPRICORN
  • AQUARIUS
  • PISCES
  • TAURUS
  • GEMINI
  • CANCER
  • LEO
  • VIRGO
  • LIBRA
  • SCORPIO
  • SAGITTARIUS

