Yeddyurappa swearing-in reactions LIVE: Karnataka is a rehearsal for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, says Yashwant Sinha

Bharatiya Janata Party leader BS Yeddyurappa took oath as Karnataka’s 23rd Chief Minister at Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru on Thursday morning, hours after the Congress moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the swearing-in. Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in comes a day after Governor Valubhai Vala invited the BJP to form government in the state. He was elected the party’s legislative leader earlier on Wednesday. The party, which emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly, secured 104 seats in the 224-member House, just short of majority. Yeddyurappa will now have to prove strength on the floor of the House within 15 days.

Congress leaders including former CM Siddaramaiah, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge sat in protest outside the Karnataka assembly against Yeddyurappa's swearing-in. Reacting to this, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "While the BJP celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy."