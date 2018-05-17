Yeddyurappa swearing-in reactions LIVE: Karnataka is a rehearsal for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, says Yashwant Sinha

Bharatiya Janata Party leader BS Yeddyurappa took oath as Karnataka’s 23rd Chief Minister at Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru on Thursday morning, hours after the Congress moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the swearing-in. Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in comes a day after Governor Valubhai Vala invited the BJP to form government in the state. He was elected the party’s legislative leader earlier on Wednesday. The party, which emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly, secured 104 seats in the 224-member House, just short of majority. Yeddyurappa will now have to prove strength on the floor of the House within 15 days.
Congress leaders including former CM Siddaramaiah, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge sat in protest outside the Karnataka assembly against Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in. Reacting to this, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, “While the BJP celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy.” Follow B S Yeddyurappa swearing-in LIVE | See photos
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who has largely been silent since the elections were declared on Tuesday, says Congress will tell the people how BJP is acting against the Constitution. Siddaramaiah, who resigned on Tuesday, says, "The matter is pending before the court. We will go to the people and we will tell them how BJP is going against the Constitution," he is quoted as saying by ANI.
The Aam Aadmi Party also reacted to BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in as Karnataka CM today. Comparing Karnataka Governor with Delhi LG, the party said they both are doing the same playing with the Constitutional values.
Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav in a tweet said, "It’s Democracy vs Demoncracy."
“The Governor’s order is a gross abuse of the constitutional power and this has brought disrepute to the constitutional office he has been holding,” Jethmalani submitted while seeking nod to submit his views in the case. Read more
Senior Lawyer Ram Jethmalani said, "Governor Vajubhai Vale’s decision to invite BJP to form the government a “gross abuse” of constitutional power. He moved the Supreme Court in his personal capacity challenging the order. Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra listed the matter for hearing on Friday and asked Jethmalani to present it before the bench concerned.
Stalin further said, "People of Tamil Nadu are familiar with the BJP's efforts to protect the corrupt ADMK Government, which also incidentally does not enjoy the majority support in the Legislative Assembly. Constitutional institutions and principles are under threat from these actions."
DMK working president MK Stalin tweeted: 'The Karnataka Governor's hasty invitation to the BJP to form Government despite the majority of MLAs forming a post-poll alliance of INC-JD(S)-BSP is arbitrary & unconstitutional. Such a move will only serve to enable horse-trading and destroy our democratic foundations.'
Rahul Gandhi claimed that the BJP has been bribing the JD(S) MLAs in an effort to side with them so as to pass the floor test. “Today the Constitution is being attacked. In Karnataka, on one side, there are MLAs standing and on the other side the Governor. JDS has said its MLAs have been offered Rs 100 crore each,” he said.
Referring to the recent happening in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi said that such things “happen in countries like Pakistan”. He also accused the BJP of corruption, saying that India is not a poor country but that its money is distributed to select few people. Speaking in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, Gandhi alleged that the RSS is tearing into all institutions in the country. “The BJP is killing all institutions,” he said.
In his first public address since the results of the Karnataka assembly elections were declared Tuesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said there was an atmosphere of fear in the country. He also said that the Constitution is under severe attack in the country, and the BJP and the RSS are capturing every democratic institution in the country. Read more
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Chhattisgarh Raipur today. He will now address rallies in Surguja and Bilaspur at 1:45pm and 4pm, respectively.
Leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad , Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary Ashok Gehlot and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah are protesting outside Karnataka Vidhana Soudha. (INC/Twitter)
Congress, JDS and Independent MLAs sat in protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Vidhana Soudha against the swearing-in of BS Yeddyurappa as CM.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "The BJP’s irrational insistence that it will form a Govt. in Karnataka, even though it clearly doesn’t have the numbers, is to make a mockery of our Constitution. This morning, while the BJP celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy."
