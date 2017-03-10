Will win all five states, including Uttar Pradesh: Congress

Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “The SP-Congress alliance will win the UP elections despite the exit poll claims.” Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “The SP-Congress alliance will win the UP elections despite the exit poll claims.”

Despite grim exit poll projections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa, the Congress put up a brave face on Friday, saying it will win all five states, including the UP in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Ahead of the election verdict on March 11, the Congress also sought to insulate party vice president Rahul Gandhi from any negative fallout, saying poll results are never a referendum on any single individual.

Senior Congress leader and party’s UP general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “The SP-Congress alliance will win the UP elections despite the exit poll claims.” Asked if Gandhi, who single handedly spearheaded the party campaign in the politically-crucial Uttar Pradesh, would be responsible for the loss or victory, Azad said, “Elections are not a referendum on individuals.”

Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “We will win all five states, including UP in alliance with the SP.”