‘Will set up girls-only schools, colleges in Mewat’: Punhana (Nuh) BJP candidate

In the BJP’s first list of 78 candidates for Haryana Assembly elections, possibly the biggest surprise was Nauksham Chaudhary, a 27-year-old woman, educated in London, who has been fielded from Mewat region’s Meo Muslim-dominated Punhana constituency. Nauksham’s mother Ranjit Kaur is an HCS officer and father RS Chaudhary is a retired judicial officer. Her father hails from Pema Khera village in Punhana. Nauksham, who returned from London just over a month ago and joined BJP on August 25, was allotted the ticket for the seat represented by Rahish Khan, an Independent MLA who too recently joined the saffron party. Though a Hindu face in a Muslim-dominated constituency, Naiksham tells The Indian Express that she enjoys support of all communities. Excerpts from an interview

What inspired you to join politics?

The backwardness of the area which has not seen development and improvement since decades. Its been more than 70 years that India got Independence, but there is no development in the area. I wanted to work for this area and its people and that is why I came back from London. I have absolute faith in BJP government, which is creating a new India and a new vision.

Have you launched your poll campaign?

I joined the BJP a month ago and yes, I have launched my campaign. I belong to an area where 90 per cent of the people are Muslims and remaining 10 per cent Hindus. People from different backgrounds and religions are joining me. This is first time that Muslims and Hindus got together and brought me in as a candidate.

Tell us about your family background and academic journey.

My father is a retired judicial officer and incumbent vice-chairman of State Consumer Forum, Haryana while my mother is a senior Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer. I am the only child of my parents. I did my masters in history from Miranda House, Delhi University. Then I opted for another post graduate degree in luxury brand management from an institute of Italy (Istituto Marangoni, Milan). I have done my third post graduation from London in media promotion and communications. I had a a good job offer in public relations in London, which I declined to move here.

What do you plan to achieve by joining politics?

I will try my best to improve the education infrastructure in my area, bring more employment opportunities and uplift the status of women here.

What do you think about the condition of women in Mewat?

They are in a pathetic condition. There is no education, no college and no university in the area. My first priority would be to set up an university in Mewat area.

How do you plan to improve condition of women in this area, if voted to the Assembly?

I want to bring education to them. We will try to set up woman only schools and colleges because this is a conservative area and co-education sometimes gets difficult.

Why is Mewat still counted among most backward areas of the country?

Because the candidates who have been chosen from here during past 70 years have done absolutely nothing for the development of the area.