Will get bigger mandate in 2019: BJP president Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP president Amit Shah at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP president Amit Shah at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

TERMING THE BJP’s performance in the recent state polls as “unparalleled”, BJP president Amit Shah said the party will continue its success story in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat, where polls will be held later this year, and that the party will get a bigger mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Shah said the massive victories in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh were an approval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pro-poor policies. “These results have taken the BJP two steps ahead. Prime Minister Modi’s two-and-a-half-year-old government has been a government of the poor, Dalits, tribals and farmers,” he said.

Shah was addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters ahead of the felicitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the victory in the Assembly

elections in UP and Uttarakhand.

Stating that the people have expressed complete faith in Modi’s leadership, he said, “The win in the five state Assembly elections is bigger than our victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. We will get a bigger mandate in 2019.” He said the party’s victory in Uttar Pradesh was unprecedented.

“This victory march of the BJP will now reach Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and will further enter the eastern and southern parts of the country,” he said.

Shah also attributed the victory to demonetisation. “With the note ban move, the poor have come closer to the Modi government. For the first time in the country’s history, a leader has found place in the poor people’s hearts,” he said.

Later in the evening, the BJP Parliamentary Board authorised Shah to decide on the chief ministers of the states where the party will form government in consultation with party observers in the respective states. The Parliamentary Board, which met after the celebrations, also discussed the party’s strategy for Goa and Manipur, where the BJP is gearing up to form the government.

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu and BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav will be the party’s observers in Uttar Pradesh while Union minister Narendra Tomar and general secretary Satoj Pande will be the observers in Uttarakhand, sources said. Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Vinay

Sahasranuddhe will be observers in Manipur.

In UP, among the names doing the rounds for the CM’s post are Keshav Prasad Maurya, Manoj Sinha and Rajnath Singh. In Uttarakhand, four former CMs are the front-runners — B C Khanduri, B S Koshiyari, Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank and Vijay Bahuguna.