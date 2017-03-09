Who will win the Assembly elections 2017? Vote here and tell us what you think

Will the BJP sweep Uttar Pradesh or will it be the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance or will Mayawati emerge victorious? Will BJP retain Goa or can the Congress make a comeback? Has Arvind Kejriwal managed to convince Punjabis or will it be the rule of the Maharaj? News channels are busy airing their exit poll results and we’re going to see a deluge of opinions and numbers.

We, however, want to know what you think of the election results and who, in your opinion, will win the elections in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa.

Vote below and tell us which party/alliance you think will come to power as the results unfold on March 11, 2017 – the big day that will perhaps decide who will come to power in the General elections of 2019.

Done? Now let’s wait for March 11. Don’t forget to log on to Indian Express for our detailed coverage of the election results.

