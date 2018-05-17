West Bengal Panchayat polls: Miscreants take over counting centre in Nadia in police presence, cast proxy votes

Counting of votes underway in East Bardhaman’s Galsi Mahavidyalaya. (Photo: IE Bangla) Counting of votes underway in East Bardhaman’s Galsi Mahavidyalaya. (Photo: IE Bangla)

Miscreants, allegedly backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress party, were seen stamping ballot papers and casting proxy votes at a counting centre in Nadia district in the presence of polling officials and police on Thursday. The incident comes amidst reports of intimidation and beating up of agents of opposition political parties near counting centres from different parts of the state.

The panchayat polls have been marred by violence since the nomination phase with several people being killed on May 14 election day.

. @MamataOfficial ‘s worker captured the counting centre. Democracy murdered on each phase of nomination, voting to counting. #MamataKillsDemocracy pic.twitter.com/EqCS7mlypu — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) May 17, 2018

Sudhir Chandra Lal Memorial College in Majhdia town was the venue of a counting centre of Krishnagunj block in Nadia. As counting progressed, the independent candidate backed by opposition parties was showed to be leading in several places, including at the102 booth of Shibnivas Gram Panchayat seat.

Around noon, a group of miscreants, allegedly Trinamool Congress workers, barged in the counting centre. They reportedly first drove out the election agents of opposition parties. Then they along with counting agents, allegedly of the ruling party, began stamping the ballot papers. This is said to have continued for an hour

According to report, there were miscreants outside the counting centres who lobbed crude bombs. Niladri Sukul, the Independent candidate, said: “I was ahead of TMC candidate by 220 votes. The TMC miscreants started beating me up and drove me out. While I was pushed out, I saw them casting proxy votes “

Meanwhile, opposition parties reported this to the state election commission which suspended the counting process at the venue. Later, a huge contingent of policemen arrived at the spot and drove the intruders out. The police also resorted to lathi charge.

Till last reports came, the situation was tense in the area. The centre is scheduled to count votes of Krishnagunj block with 112 grampanchayat seats, 21 panchayat samiti seats and 2 Zilla Parishad seats.

