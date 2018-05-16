West Bengal panchayat election violence a murder of democracy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said all political [parties except TMC suffered in Kolkata. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said all political [parties except TMC suffered in Kolkata. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Referring to violence during West Bengal panchayat polls, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday said all political parties, barring the ruling TMC, had suffered in the state and a large number of innocent workers had been killed. Modi called the violence “murder of democracy”.

Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters, he said, “There is another incident for which the country needs to think seriously: the scenes from the panchayat elections in West Bengal. It was nothing but a murder of democracy.”

“Ballot boxes were found in ponds. Large number of innocent workers were killed. It is not that only BJP workers were killed, but every one, excluding the ruling party, had to suffer. Whatever happened there against the democracy, that is a matter of serious concern,” Modi said.

