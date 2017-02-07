Waiting for Modi’s rally for BMC polls: Uddhav Thackeray

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving “false” assurances, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said he was waiting for his rally to be held in the city ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls. “I want to see Narendra Modi coming to Mumbai and campaign for BMC polls. (Source: PTI Photo) Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving “false” assurances, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said he was waiting for his rally to be held in the city ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls. “I want to see Narendra Modi coming to Mumbai and campaign for BMC polls. (Source: PTI Photo)

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving “false” assurances, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said he was waiting for his rally to be held in the city ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls. “I want to see Narendra Modi coming to Mumbai and campaign for BMC polls. I want to see Sena’s win after his rally here,” Thackeray said while addressing a rally for the February 21 Mumbai civic body polls at Mumbai.

“In spite of his (PM Modi’s) assurances ahead of Bihar polls to release large amount of money for the development of the state, they (BJP) were wiped out… similar will be the case here (in Mumbai) after his false assurances (if he comes to campaign in city),” said Thackeray.

Taking a jibe at BJP’s transparency poll plank, Thackeray asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to explain to people how he occupied the Constitutional post when he did not have sufficient numbers post 2014 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Invoking Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s contribution to the city, he said his late father was the first one to fight for the cause of Mumbai and that the current generation is only continuing the battle.

“All we demand from them (the Centre) is to give us 25 per cent of the money we pay to the Centre as taxes. According to estimates we have paid around Rs 2 lakh crore as taxes in the last fiscal year. If this money is given to us for 2-3 years, all of the state’s debts will be cleared,” he said.

The Sena President further said that the BJP only indulges in bhoomipujans and Jal pujans for memorials of stalwarts but nothing happens to the project after elections.

Thackeray said that during the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) polls held last year, Fadnavis had assured to allocate Rs 6,500 crore for its development but not a single rupee has been released as yet.

“I have not seen the people of the country getting tired of the government (referring to the BJP government) so soon in the last 65 years,” Thackeray said.