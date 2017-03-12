Virbhadra Singh congratulates Amarinder Singh on Congress victory in Punjab

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Saturday congratulated Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh for the party’s win in the Assmebly elections. He claimed that the BJP-SAD alliance was not able to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Punjab in last 10 years and development had come to standstill in the state due to the “authoritative rule” of the Badal government.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

In his message, the Chief Minister said there could have been no better gift for Amarinder Singh on his 75th birthday and exuded confidence that Punjab would witness a new era of development under the Congress’ rule.

The Congress has won 77 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly after projecting state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party is one short of 78 – the figure required for two-third majority in the Assembly.