Uttarakhand: Prashant Kishor steps in, Harish Rawat calls him Chyawanprash

Prashant Kishor. (File photo) Prashant Kishor. (File photo)

Strategist Prashant Kishor who has been roped in by Congress for the Uttarakhand polls Sunday met state party chief Kishore Upadhyay, even as Chief Minister Harish Rawat said his involvement will act as a “tonic” for them.

“Kishor is like Chyawanprash,” Rawat told reporters in Dehradun, adding that, “people resort to such tonics as they age”. The party has given the responsibility of coordinating with Prashant to the party’s state secretary Vinod Chauhan under the leadership of state party vice-president Jot Singh Bisht, Upadhyay said.

He said the strategy of the party will now have an edge and added that Kishor is giving providing his services to the party.

Congress is completely prepared for the Assembly polls and is working to make a comeback in the state, Upadhyay said. He also said the party has agreed upon the names of 63 candidates for 70 Assembly seats, however, the final decision will be taken after getting nod from Congress’ Central Election Committee in New Delhi. PTI DPT PRG AAR