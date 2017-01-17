Uttarakhand polls: Resentment among BJP leaders over ticket distribution

While most of the disappointed contenders are yet to disclose their cards, they make no bones about their feeling of being left out. While most of the disappointed contenders are yet to disclose their cards, they make no bones about their feeling of being left out.

With nearly all Congress turncoats fielded by the BJP for the February 15 Uttarakhand Assembly polls, resentment prevails among a section of trusted party leaders who have been denied tickets to make room for candidates imported from outside. There are at least 20 seats where strong ticket contenders have been disappointed giving rise to the possibility that some of them may enter the fray as independents or work to spoil the prospects of the party’s official nominees.

Watch What Else is Making News



While most of the disappointed contenders are yet to disclose their cards, they make no bones about their feeling of being left out.

With Congress turncoat Subodh Uniyal fielded from Narendranagar, BJP’s very own Om Gopal Rawat, a former MLA who had consistently nursed the constituency has announced his intention to contest as an independent from the seat.

There is discontent among party leaders in almost all seats from where Congress rebels have been fielded.

Former legislator Asha Nautiyal who was expecting a ticket from Kedarnath is unhappy with Congress turncoat Shailarani Rawat fielded from the seat.

Similarly, former MLA Shailendra Singh Rawat is disappointed over Harak Singh Rawat being fielded from Kotdwar.

Former MLA Suresh Chand Jain is sulking in Roorkee from where Pradip Batra has been declared the party’s official nominee.

Jain said he feels cheated and will certainly contest for development of the town.

Some of the party’s sitting MLAs have also been denied tickets including Yamkeshwar MLA Vijaya Barthwal and Chaubatakhal MLA and former Pradesh BJP president Tirath Singh Rawat.

While Barthwal has been denied a ticket to field former CM and Pauri MP BC Khanduri’s daughter Ritu Khanduri, Tirath was ignored to make room for Congress turncoat Amrita Rawat’s husband Satpal Maharaj.

Resentment among BJP leaders ahead of assembly polls doesn’t augur well for the party with Congress in a mood to lap up disgruntled BJP elements and field them against erstwhile party rebels.