In the Himalayas, interest peaks on one poll promise: all-weather road

OBLIVIOUS TO the snowstorm blowing outside the Yamunotri shrine, six sadhus huddled around a fire are glued to a portable Philips TV set that a devotee had gifted along with a set-top box. At 10,800 ft, this Himalayan temple is perhaps the highest point in the country where the assembly elections are being discussed. Some of these sadhus claim to have never crossed the tiny bridge over the Yamuna near the temple in several decades, let alone trek to the base-point six km down where the deity is installed during winters. But with Uttarakhand going to vote on February 15, all the talk in the Yamunotri constituency of Uttarkashi is about the only major project any leader has proposed this time: the “all-weather char dham roads” announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a December rally in Dehradun.

The idea has a significant resonance here because all the four dhams — Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath — are shut for six months every winter, when the shrines and approach lanes are buried under snow. And yet, the questions are numerous: Will concrete roads reach up to the shrines? Will large tracts of the snow-coated Himalayas be flattened for the project?

No one really has the answer, not the sadhus, not the local residents of this Congress-ruled state, or even the candidates.

Satpal Maharaj, a former Congressman who is now the BJP candidate from Chaubattakhal in Pauri Garhwal, claims the road will reach only up to the base point. Responding to Congress claims that there’s already a motorable road till the base, Maharaj adds, “But these roads will be superior. They will pass through many tunnels, immune to landslides.”

The sadhus, meanwhile, have also heard of a proposed “jhula (ropeway)” from Janaki Chatti, the base point of Yamunotri, to the Garud Ganga nearby, which will do away with the steep hike. This time, the reactions are mixed. Ram Das, a young sadhu, is thrilled but head priest Ram Bharose Das fears that it will destroy the “character of the pilgrimage”.

But yes, amid all the talk, what’s clear is that Modi has captured the attention of voters here.

At Hanuman Chatti, around 20 km down, shopkeepers are candid. “When we vote for the (BJP symbol) Lotus, half of it is for Modiji, and the other half for the candidate,” says Chandar Singh Panwar.

It’s a theme that played out in states like Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during 2014 Lok Sabha elections. And, it captures the mood in Yamunotri now, where the BJP has never won before.

In a state where at least 50 of the 70 seats have been hit by rebellion and crossovers, Yamunotri’s BJP candidate Kedar Singh Rawat is a Congress rebel, who got the ticket within hours of switching sides in January. And, unlike in constituencies like Nainital and Kedarnath, where Congress rebels are facing public ire, Rawat, a local resident, appears to have the support of the electorate.

