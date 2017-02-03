Uttarakhand polls: EC raps Congress for distribution of unemployment cards

Dehradun: Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja along with party leaders issuing youth employment guarantee green cards in Dehradun on Friday. PTI Photo. Dehradun: Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja along with party leaders issuing youth employment guarantee green cards in Dehradun on Friday. PTI Photo.

The Election Commission today demanded an explanation from the ruling Congress in Uttarakhand within 48 hours for allegedly distributing unemployment allowance cards among jobless youths in violation of the model code of conduct. Taking cognisance of media reports that the Congress was distributing ‘berozgari bhatta cards’ at public meetings, Additional Chief Election Officer V Shanmugham shot off a letter to state Congress president Kishore Upadhyay asking him to explain within 48 hours why distribution of these cards among the beneficiaries should not be treated as gross violation of the model code of conduct. Referring to the Commission’s January 23 letter by which it had refused to grant permission to the party for distribution of these cards, the Additional CEO asked the PCC chief why the party should not be acted against for violating the model code of conduct.

With the youth constituting nearly 57 per cent of Uttarakhand’s total electorate, the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) today launched an initiative here designed to woo young voters by enrolling them for a scheme that promises one job to a young member of each household by 2020 and payment of a monthly stipend to jobless young men for 36 months till they get employment.

Part of Chief Minister Harish Rawat’s nine ‘sankalps’ (commitments) announced here recently to lure voters to the party ahead of February 15 assembly polls, the initiative titled ‘Har Sang Harda’ aims at providing one job per household for a youth between 18 -35 years of age by 2020 and an allowance of Rs 2,500 per month for every jobless member of the age group through a ‘Berozgari Bhatta Card’ for 36 months till they are employed.

The youth will also be given skill training till such employment is provided.

Harda is a term of endearment given to Chief Minister Harish Rawat by his admirers.

“This is not a mere promise, but a sankalp – our resolve to empower the youth in Uttarakhand by making them self-sufficient,” PCC President and party candidate from Sahaspur Kishore Upadhyay who launched the initiative in the presence of AICC member Kumari Selja told reporters.

The campaign kickstarted with a mass registration drive where Upadhyay enrolled youths in Sahaspur constituency by providing them a unique ID through which the ‘Berozgari Bhatta Card’ can be activated.

To activate the card, the youths have to send through SMS the Unique ID Number to 9235002222 from his/her mobile. They will then receive a 4-digit code, which they will write at the back of the card.

Once activated, this card will ensure that the bearer can approach the Harish Rawat government if it returns to power for skill training and unemployment allowance.

People can avail of these cards through stalls set up at party offices, markets, through individual karyakartas who are conducting a door to door exercise across the state.

Addressing the media at the launch, Selja said, “Instead of waiting for the government to be formed, we are already in the process of preparing the roadmap for the next government so that we implement such initiatives on a mission mode.”

“People have faith in CM Harish Rawat, for whom this is a personal commitment,” she added.

Rawat who unveiled his nine-point agenda for another tenure in office “Rawat Ke Sankalp” (Rawat’s pledges/commitments) last week has asked party candidates to start the registration process from the bottom of the economic ladder, targeting first the state’s poorest of the poor.