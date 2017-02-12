Uttarakhand polls: CM Harish Rawat’s chopper not allowed to take off for 1 hour

Kashipur : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat during an election campaign road show in Kashipur on Thursday. PTI Photo Kashipur : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat during an election campaign road show in Kashipur on Thursday. PTI Photo

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat’s helicopter was allegedly not allowed to take off from GCT helipad here for a period of about one hour as the Prime Minister was flying to Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal district around the same time. Surendra Kumar, Chief spokesman of Uttarakhand CM has alleged that Rawat’s helicopter was not given Air Traffic Clearance on the ground that Prime Minister Modi’s chopper was flying to Srinagar for a rally around 9 am Sunday.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Rawat had to fly to Almora to address a rally around the same time and his chopper was not allowed to take off for around 1 hour, Kumar alleged, adding the Chief Minister was also scheduled to visit Champawat, Chamoli among other places.

Yesterday, in a complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner, Rawat had objected to the checking of his helicopter on February 10 for unaccounted cash during campaigning in Haldwani and alleged he was being harassed at the behest of the Centre.