Uttarakhand polls: BJP workers intrude into Rahul’s roadshow, he greets them

Haridwar: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi during a road show at Roorkee on Sunday. PTI Photo Haridwar: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi during a road show at Roorkee on Sunday. PTI Photo

Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow in Roorkee Sunday saw scores of BJP supporters waving party’s saffron-green flag with image of lotus along the route taken by the Congress Vice President. They did not go unnoticed as Rahul himself acknowledged their presence, saying “my BJP friends have also come to listen to me”.

“I welcome them from my heart. They have come here today to greet me,” the Congress leader said.

Watch Video

Interestingly, many rebel Congress leaders, now in BJP, are contesting from seats located in the district including Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion from Khanpur and Pradeep Batra from Roorkee.

Haridwar (rural), one of the two seats being contested by Chief Minister Harish Rawat, is also located in the district.

Rahul targeted the BJP for giving ticket to “tainted” leaders ousted from his party and said Congress had taken out “trash” from Uttrakhand, but Modi had brought it in BJP.