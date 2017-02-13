Uttarakhand polls 2017: Vigil along Indo-Nepal border stepped up

The Indo-Nepal border along Champawat and Pithoragarh districts in Uttarakhand has been sealed and security stepped up following a call for boycott of the February 15 Assembly elections in the state by suspected Maoists, police said Monday. Posters, banners and painted slogans put up by suspected Maoists were found at various places in and around Someshwar in Almora on February 10, “asking the public to shun the polls and start a civil war”.

According to Deputy Inspector General of police in Kumaon division, Ajay Rautela, security agencies, SSB personnel and police are keeping strict vigil along the 240 km-long Indo-Nepal border that falls in the region to nab “anti-national elements that could disrupt the polling process.”

“Keeping recent incidents of Maoist posters seem in some parts of Almora district, we have taken extra care of the Maoist elements from across the Nepal border,” Rautela said. District election officer Ranjit Sinha said out of a total of 568 polling booths in all four assembly constituencies there, 62 have been declared as ‘critical’ and extra security arrangements have been made there.