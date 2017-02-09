Uttarakhand polls 2017: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on Manmohan Singh remark

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi began his Uttarakhand campaign today with a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks against for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi began his Uttarakhand campaign today with a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks against for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Speaking in Sitarganj constituency of Udham Singh Nagar district, Gandhi that Singh was the "elected" Prime Minister of India and "when Narendra Modi speaks about Manmohan Singh in this manner he is not talking only about Manmohan Singh, he is talking about every citizen of India".

The prime minister in the Rajya Sabha yesterday had said “Bathroom mein raincoat pehen kar ke nahana, yeh kala to Doctor Saab hi jaante hain aur koi nahin jaanta hai (Only Dr Saab knows the art of bathing while wearing a raincoat in the bathroom)”, which infuriated the Congress and lead to a series of Opposition walkouts. Targeting Singh, Modi had said: “It’s probably the only time in the country’s 70-year history that one man was involved in most of the financial decisions taken over 35 years. For 30 to 35 years, Manmohan Singhji had a lot of influence on the country’s economic policies. Even though there were many scams, there was not a single corruption charge against him.”

Rahul Gandhi in his campaign today said that when Modi became the PM, he got “full majority”. “People had faith,” “different promises were made.” “You spoke about 2 crore employment…you spoke about Make in India but nothing happened,” Gandhi said, “Aap khokhle ho Modiji, you only speak. And when you speak about a person like Manmohan Singhji, you do not even speak with respect.

Rahul also recalled his earlier remarks of “suit boot ki sarkaar”, and said: “I spoke about Suit-boot..since then Modiji stopped wearing suits. But, though he has stopped wearing suits, he works for them (industrialists).”

Sitarganj is politically significant as it was the seat of former Uttarakhand CM Vijay Bahuguna, who had led the defection last year. His son Saurabh Bahuguna is making his debut on BJP ticket from this constituency that has around 60000 Muslim and Bengali votes. The Congress candidate Malti Biswas is also a Bengali.

Targeting the PM, Gandhi said that while Modi said there is a lot of money in Switzerland banks, “I want to ask him — why you have not presented the names of those thieves in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha”.