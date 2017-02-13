Uttarakhand polls 2017 live updates: BJP, Cong prepare for last lap as state set to vote on Feb 15

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Har ki Paudi, Haridwar. (Source: Facebook/IndianNationalCongress) Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Har ki Paudi, Haridwar. (Source: Facebook/IndianNationalCongress)

As Uttarakhand goes to polls on February 15, today is the last day of campaigning for all political parties. On Sunday, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi held a roadshow in and around Haridwar, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed multiple rallies in the state. Targeting the votes of servicemen, ex-servicemen and their families in Uttarakhand, PM Modi criticised the Congress for ignoring their welfare while, Rahul accused the PM of accommodating 13 tainted leaders of the Congress into BJP.

In a state where at least 50 of the 70 seats have been hit by dissent, there is resentment over ticket-distribution within both parties. But the biggest difference between the two parties is the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has glued together warring factions within the BJP. In contrast, the reach of Congress leaders have been confined to their constituencies.

Here are live updates from state:

9.00 am: BJP candidate from Badrinath, Mahendra Bhatt was attacked by unknown persons in early morning hours today, admitted to hospital, ANI reports.

1.00 am: Rahul Gandhi, with Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat, offers prayers at Har Ki Paudi, haridwar.

