Alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the Congress Monday demanded that the EC file an FIR against PM Narendra Modi and probe alleged pumping of money in Uttarakhand by BJP. A delegation led by AICC incharge of Uttarakhand Ambika Soni and CM Harish Rawat visited EC’s office and submitted a memorandum, alleging that Modi’s Hardwar rally on February 10 did not have the poll panel’s prior permission.