Latest News

Uttarakhand polls 2017: BJP supporters waive party flags, chant PM’s name in Rahul’s road show

Although Prime Minister Modi was addressing a rally in Uttarakhand’s Srinagar, his dominance and the BJP’s strength could be gazed by the number of supporters that thronged Gandhi’s road show.

By: ANI | Haridwar | Published:February 12, 2017 5:15 pm
Uttarakhand Elections 2017, Uttarakhand 2017, Uttarakhand Polls 2017, Uttarakhand Polls 2017, rahul gandhi road show,harish rawat, congress, bjp, narendra modi, india news, latest news Voting in Uttarakhand will take place on February 15 and the results will be out on March 11 along with the other four poll-bound states of Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttar Pradesh.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s road show and nukkad sabha in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar city turned flop as thousands of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters waived the party’s flag and raised slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Although Prime Minister Modi was addressing a rally in Uttarakhand’s Srinagar, his dominance and the BJP’s strength could be gazed by the number of supporters that thronged Gandhi’s road show.

However, an unfazed Gandhi said, “I asked Chief Minister Harish Rawat to put pressure on the corrupt people and take actions against them.”

Voting in Uttarakhand will take place on February 15 and the results will be out on March 11 along with the other four poll-bound states of Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttar Pradesh.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 12: Latest News