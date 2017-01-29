Uttarakhand manifesto: Congress promises 33% job quota for women

Every leader, including CM Harish Rawat, has accepted the gravity of the challenge. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Every leader, including CM Harish Rawat, has accepted the gravity of the challenge. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

PROMISING 33 PER CENT reservation for women in government jobs, a ministry for welfare of Army personnel, and free smartphones to “every youth” with “free data and free calls for a year”, Uttarakhand Congress on Saturday released its manifesto in the form of “nine resolutions” made by Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

But barring the promise of job reservation for women, there is little new in the resolutions and none of them offers a long-term vision for the state. The resolutions also do not enumerate a specific plan to confront the biggest challenge before the state: migration from the hills, and the divide between the plains and the hills. Every leader, including Rawat, has accepted the gravity of the challenge.

One resolution promises to provide a job to one member of every family by 2020, another promises the appointment of five “aapda mitra (disaster relief workers)” as a shield against disasters. Rawat has also resolved to bring water, power and road to every village in three years, and triple the tourist footfall in Uttarakhand in five years.

He also promises to open coaching institutes for SC, ST and OBC students for various competitive exams.