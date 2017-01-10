Uttarakhand: Harish Rawat hospitalised, says fit to fight elections

Uttarakhand Chief MInister Harish Rawat. (Source: ANI photo) Uttarakhand Chief MInister Harish Rawat. (Source: ANI photo)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat was hospitalised Tuesday morning after he complained of high blood pressure and pain in the neck.

“I am fit, just have a bit of cervical problems. I am totally healthy for the upcoming elections”, said Rawat

The 69-year-old CM was rushed to the Doon Medical College and Hospital after his blood pressure shot up suddenly and he felt pain in his neck, Rawat’s media in-charge Surendra Kumar told PTI. (With PTI and ANI inputs)