Uttarakhand: Harish Rawat hospitalised, says fit to fight elections

By: Express Web Desk | Dehradun | Updated: January 10, 2017 1:05 pm
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat was hospitalised Tuesday morning after he complained of high blood pressure and pain in the neck.
“I am fit, just have a bit of cervical problems. I am totally healthy for the upcoming elections”, said Rawat
The 69-year-old CM was rushed to the Doon Medical College and Hospital after his blood pressure shot up suddenly and he felt pain in his neck, Rawat’s media in-charge Surendra Kumar told PTI. (With PTI and ANI inputs)