Uttarakhand exit polls 2017: Harish Rawat to be voted out of power

The exit polls on Thursday predicted victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand. It is also predicted that BJP will sweep the state by registering a full majority this year. The anti-incumbency factor against the Harish Rawat-led Congress dispensation in Uttarakhand seemed to have worked in the BJP’s favour.

Based on the surveys, BJP looked set to return to power in Uttarakhand, with India Today and News 24 projecting a comfortable majority for the party, giving it 46-53 and 53 seats respectively, in the 70-member House, way more than the halfway mark of 35. However, India TV gave 29 and 35 seats to the two parties. Also, the MRC has predicted 38 seats for Congress, 30 for BJP and 3 for other candidates.

Uttarakhand went to polls in its 69 out of 70 constituencies on February 15 with a voter turnout of around 68 per cent. The voting in Karnaprayag constituency of the state was adjourned due to the death of BSP candidate Kuldeep Singh Kanwasi which went to polls on Thursday with a turnout of 41.5 per cent.

In the last assembly elections held in the state, the Congress won 32 seats and the BJP won 31 seats which led to the President’s rule in Uttarakhand, which was further lifted after Supreme Court’s intervention into the issue. Both the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP leveled allegations of horse-trading and bribery against each other.

