Uttarakhand polls: PM Modi attacks Congress, says its days are numbered

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: PTI)

Hitting campaign trail in poll-bound Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted Congress once again, accusing it of “looting the country for 70 years” and insisted that the grand old party’s days are numbered. “Those who have looted the country for 70 years, their days are gone now, they have to return everything,” Modi said while addressing a rally in Pithoragarh.

In a bid to woo the substantial defence voters–estimated at around 30 percent of the electorate, Modi said the central government has increased funds being allotted to the armed personnel, adding that the step has benefited them and their families immensely. Modi also accused the Congress of insulting the armed forces by earmarking a mere Rs 500 crore for One Rank One Pension during its rule.

In an apparent reference to demonetisation, Modi also said that he would not sit peacefully till he finishes all works and neither will he let the robbers to sit peacefully.

